Madisonville house fire under investigation

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A house fire in Madisonville is under investigation.
According to a press release from the police department, someone called 911 around 5:45 p.m. Friday to report a fire at 139 South Harrig Street.
Firefighters and police responded to the scene. The fire was quickly put out.
No one was hurt but the house has minor damages.
We're told the home had been unoccupied for several months.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
