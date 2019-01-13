GE Appliances offers $50k for ‘Great American Grandma’ position

LAS VEGAS (Gray TV) – Is your grandmother, abuela or grand-mere the life of the party? Can she talk your ear off while cooking your favorite treat and checking her Facebook posts?
Well, if she is all the above, GE Appliances is looking for her.
The company announced at the Consumer Electronics Show this week that it’s searching for the “Great American Grandma.”
GE is seeking a grandmother who is “big-hearted, age defying, lives life to the fullest and brings out the best in everyone."
The ideal candidate will be endearing, funny and able to cook without needing a cookbook. She’ll also have to do plenty of smiling, videos and social media.
Grandma will be hired part-time for 10 to 15 hours per month and will work from March 15, 2019 to the same date the following year.
Feeling the need to dust off her resume? You won’t have to. Interested applicants are encouraged to send video submissions. Friends and family can also apply on behalf of the special lady.
Grandma will make $50,000 plus receive new cutting-edge GE kitchen appliances.
Does this sound like the woman you know? Well, apply at www.greatamericangrandma.com.
