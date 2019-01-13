Blaszka scores second goal in loss to Rivermen

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -C.J. Blaszka, along with Bo Driscoll and Rory Rawlyk, played both defense and forward tonight for the Thunderbolts, where all three would connect, with Blaszka finishing, on the Thunderbolts’ lone goal in the second period. Braeden Ostepchuk would do everything he could in net, stopping 33 shots overall.