Woman spent around $18,000 on stolen credit card, arrested in Mayfield, Ky

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff Department investigated a report of a stolen credit card.
They say the credit card was used to make purchases that added up to about $18,000 in the Henderson and Evansville areas.
The news release states enough evidence was obtained to issue a warrant for Amanda Brown on Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
They say Brown was found in Mayfield, Kentucky and was arrested on warrants by Graves County Sheriff Department.
