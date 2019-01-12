Woman spent around $18,000 on stolen credit card, arrested in Mayfield, Ky

Woman spent around $18,000 on stolen credit card, arrested in Mayfield, Ky
(SOURCE: Graves County Jail; Amanda Brown)
By Matthew DeVault | January 12, 2019 at 1:26 PM CST - Updated January 12 at 1:34 PM

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff Department investigated a report of a stolen credit card.

They say the credit card was used to make purchases that added up to about $18,000 in the Henderson and Evansville areas.

The news release states enough evidence was obtained to issue a warrant for Amanda Brown on Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

They say Brown was found in Mayfield, Kentucky and was arrested on warrants by Graves County Sheriff Department.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.