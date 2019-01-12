Winter storm impacting Tri-State area

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The winter storm our 14 First Alert Weather team has been tracking all week is now knocking on our door and road crews all over the Tri-State are prepping for the worst.
Arden Gregory says the north-northwestern half of the Tri-State, including Evansville, is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Saturday.
In southern Illinois, one of the areas expected to be hit hardest is Carmi. The city only has a few grocery storms so people were filing in both Wal-Mart and Little Giant Grocery Outlet across the street.
Some people are ready for the storm, but others were making a last minute trip for supplies.
White County Highway Department Officials say they have one to two trucks ready in every township as the snow is inching closer.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working all day to keep the roads clear. Officials say they are expecting less than the Evansville area, but they are preparing for the worst possible conditions.
If you have to go somewhere, Keith Todd with the KYTC suggest you give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go.
"We’re probably looking at some dicey driving from say about 8 o’clock tonight until about 2 am and then it’s supposed to warm up and get better. So if you can stay home tonight, please stay home,” Todd said.
Remember: If you’re passing a snow plow, be careful and slow down.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, KYTC said Henderson County was reporting sleet in the area, which created icy spots. Seven trucks from the Henderson County Highway Maintenance Crew was out on the roads spreading salt across roads.
KYTC says Hancock County is reporting slick spots on its roads as snow begins to accumulate.
Are you prepared if you have to be out in these conditions?
Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police has some tips: fill up your gas tank, check your tire pressure, and have a survival kit in your car filled with water, snacks, a blanket, an ice scraper, and a bag of sand if you need help getting some traction.
If you become stranded, call 911 and stay inside your car.
Despite all the advice, some people just don’t listen.
A driver near Owensville, who registered a BAC of .19 percent, crashed their vehicle into a utility pole on SR-65 causing the road to close. The wreck also brought down power lines across the roadway, leaving some residents in the area without power.
Around 9 p.m. Friday, Posey County Sheriff Latham tells us they have had 11 crashes so far. Thankfully though none of those crash had any injuries associated with them.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.