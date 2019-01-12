Valiant battle for Lady Aces falls short against Bradley

An evenly played opening quarter saw Bradley jump out to a 7-3 lead before Evansville responded with a 7-2 run to take a 10-9 advantage with 3:26 left in the first. The lead switched back-and-forth over the final 3:26 of the quarter ending with the Braves holding a 13-12 lead at the end of the period. In the second frame, the Aces took control early, using a 9-2 run to open its largest lead of the contest at 22-15 midway through the quarter. Closing the half, Bradley pushed back, trimming Evansville’s lead to 31-27 at the break.After the half, the Braves responded with a strong third quarter, out-scoring the Aces, 25-15, and building a 52-46 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Bradley pushed its lead as high as 13 in the fourth, but Evansville continued to battle back. In the final seconds of the contest, the Aces cut their deficit to just seven on a three-pointer by senior Marley Miller, but could draw no closer in the Braves' 75-68 win.The Aces return to action on Sunday when Evansville hosts Illinois State at 1:00 p.m. inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse. Sunday’s game is sponsored by Tri-State Orthopaedic and the final rally towel in a series of four will be given away at the game.