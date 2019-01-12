USI Women’s Hoops cruise past Quincy

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball used a pair of 13-0 first-half runs to cruise past Quincy University, 75-49, Saturday afternoon at the Physical Activities Center.
The Screaming Eagles (11-4, 4-1 GLVC) shot 58.6 percent (17-29) from the field in the first 20 minutes of the game while holding the Hawks (4-11, 2-4 GLVC) to just six first-half field goals as they went into the break with a comfortable 43-23 halftime advantage.
USI continued the defensive onslaught in the third quarter as it held the Hawks to just three field goals and a .273 shooting percentage (3-11). The Eagles led by as much as 27 in the third quarter and 26 in the fourth as it snapped a rare two-game skid at the PAC.
First 13-0 run
After holding a slim 6-5 advantage midway through the opening period, the Eagles closed the first frame with a 13-0 run. USI went 5-of-8 (.625) from the field and 2-of-3 from downtown during the stretch, while holding Quincy to 0-of-6 shooting, as they went into the second quarter with a 19-5 lead.
Second 13-0 run
USI’s second 13-0 run happened in the second quarter as the Eagles turned a 25-14 lead into a commanding 24-point advantage. The Eagles went 5-of-6 (.833) from the field and held the Hawks to 0-of-5 shooting as they essentially put the game out of reach for the visiting Hawks.
Stats of the day
USI outrebounded Quincy, 46-30, and held a decisive 32-10 advantage in points in the paint. USI also shot 50.0 percent (31-of-62) from the field, while holding Quincy to just 14-of-53 (.264) shooting.
Statistical Leaders
Senior guard Alex Davidson (Salem, Indiana) had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Eagles, while sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) added 10 points and six rebounds. Freshman forward Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Indiana) contributed a career-high 10 points and five rebounds, while senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
USI also got six points and a game-high tying seven rebounds from sophomore guard Emma DeHart (Indianapolis, Indiana), while junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) finished with seven points, seven assists and five steals.
Sophomore guard Aleksandra Petrovic led Quincy with a team-high 10 points.
Up next
USI travels to Kansas City, Missouri, to take on Rockhurst University Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
