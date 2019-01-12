Tri-State Saturday weather update

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - With the temperatures rising early this morning, road crews have been able to get out and clear roads.
Temperatures may have inched above freezing Saturday morning but for Evansville, Princeton, and Fairfield there is still a storm warning until 12:00 p.m. Saturday.
There will still be a winter weather advisory across western Kentucky in Henderson, Owensboro and Madisonville.
As the day goes on, the temperatures will continue to rise turning the snow to rain.
Vanderburgh county dispatch said they responded to quite a few slide offs, but luckily, there have been no injuries reported.
