Rain continues

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Showers will continue across the Tri-State through the night but will likely remain rain as temperatures will only fall into the mid 30s.
Those temperatures will hold steady through much of the day on Sunday, only climbing a few degrees into the upper 30s. The rain will become more scattered Sunday, but hit or miss showers will remain possible throughout the day.
It is possible some of those showers may briefly change over to snow or wintry mix on Sunday, mainly in the north-northwest portions of the Tri-State, but little to no additional snow accumulation is expected.
We will have to watch for patches of ice forming Sunday night into Monday morning. Although the rain/wintry mix will all move out by midnight, the roads will still be wet, and as temperatures fall into the upper 20s early Monday morning, bridges and overpasses may become slick.
The first half of the workweek looks dry, and temperatures will slowly climb with highs in the mid 30s Monday, low 40s Tuesday and mid to upper 40s Wednesday.
Rain returns to the forecast Thursday, mainly in the evening, and continues into Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s both days. However, on the backside of that system, temperatures will sharply drop into the 30s, and that rain could change to snow on Saturday. That is still a full week out, so a lot could change, but we will monitor that system closely throughout the week.
