Oakland City Up-Ends Chargers

OAKLAND CITY, IN (WFIE) - The Mighty Oaks basketball team hosted the Chargers of Southeastern Baptist College, out of Laurel, Mississippi, tonight in the Johnson Center, looking to continue their four game winning streak.
After fighting back from an early deficit, the Oaks took a 46-33 lead at the halftime break, and were able to hold off a pesky Charger team to win 101-82.
Logan Worthington led the way for OCU in scoring, posting 26 points, on 12-18 shooting, while grabbing eight rebounds and handing out six assists. Andrew Scott came up with a triple-double in the contest, scoring 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out a game high 14 assists. Bryant Nalley had a double-double, scoring 21 points, on 8-12 shooting, while hauling in a game high 12 rebounds. Nathaniel Schmittler added 18 counters and eight boards, while Jacob Sanford tallied 12 points, as all five OCU starters scored in double digits.
Trajan Fielder scored a game high 33 points, on 14-23 shooting, to lead the Chargers, while grabbing a team best six rebounds. Trey Cook came up with 15 counters, followed by 13 from Antonio Currie, who made 6-7 of his shot attempts.
As a team, OCU scored on 38-67 (56.7%) from the field, including 3-16 (18.8%) from beyond the arc. SBC connected on 34-76 (44.7%) of their shot attempts, going 10-33 (30.3%) from long range. The Oaks made 22-26 (84.6%) from the foul line, compared to 4-6 (66.7%) for the visitors.
The Oaks held a 43-28 rebounding advantage, including a 14-13 edge on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 30 assists in the game, while turning the ball over 15 times. SBC had 13 assists and 14 turnovers in the loss.
These same teams will battle again tomorrow in the Johnson Center, tipping off at 3:00, following the OCU women’s game against Fisk University.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.