Oakland City Up-Ends Chargers

Logan Worthington led the way for OCU in scoring, posting 26 points, on 12-18 shooting, while grabbing eight rebounds and handing out six assists. Andrew Scott came up with a triple-double in the contest, scoring 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out a game high 14 assists. Bryant Nalley had a double-double, scoring 21 points, on 8-12 shooting, while hauling in a game high 12 rebounds. Nathaniel Schmittler added 18 counters and eight boards, while Jacob Sanford tallied 12 points, as all five OCU starters scored in double digits.