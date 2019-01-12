No. 25 Hoosiers back in action on Sunday at Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WFIE) -Indiana Women’s Basketball is set for a matinee matchup at Wisconsin on Sunday. Tipoff in Kohl Center is set for 3 p.m. ET.
#25/RV INDIANA (14-2, 3-1 B1G) AT WISCONSIN (10-6, 1-3 B1G)
Sunday, January 13, 2019 • 3 p.m. ET Kohl Center • Madison, Wis.
ABOUT THE COACHES
Indiana
Teri Moren
Career Record: 295-185 (16th Season)
Indiana Record: 96-55 (5th Season)
Wisconsin
Jonathan Tsipis
Career Record: 28-50 (3rd Season)
Wisconsin Record: 120-88 (7th Season)
ABOUT THE BADGERS
The Badgers are back at home after a two-game road skid at Penn State and Iowa. They opened up Big Ten play by beating Purdue and are led by freshman forward Imani Lewis (12.6 ppg., 8.4 rpg.) and senior forward Marsha Howard (12.4 ppg., 9.7 rpg.). As a team, Wisconsin is averaging 65.8 points per game and are 7-1 on its home court this season.
SERIES HISTORY
Indiana leads, 48-23
LAST MEETING
1/24/18 – W, 69-55 (Bloomington, IN)
NOTES
- Indiana will look to rebound after its first loss of the season where it fell to Ohio State on Thursday night, 55-50. They were led by sophomore guards Jaelynn Penn (12 points) and Bendu Yeaney (10 points).
- Redshirt junior guard Ali Patberg continues to lead the way for the Hoosiers, as she averages 17.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The Columbus, Ind. native is also averaging 82.5 percent from the free throw line.
- At the line this season, IU is shooting 76.2 percent as a team. Redshirt junior forward Brenna Wise leads the way and the Big Ten by shooting 91.5 percent. The Hoosiers have shot 76 percent or better as a team in 10 games this season.
- Freshmen Aleksa Gulbe and Grace Berger have provided meaningful minutes for Indiana off the bench as of late. In conference play, Gulbe is 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in league play while guard Grace Berger adds 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Indiana holds the all-time advantage in the series with the Badgers, 48-23. They have won three-straight in the series and five of the last six. IU took a 69-55 meeting in last year’s matchup in the series in Bloomington.
UP NEXT
The Hoosiers return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday when it hosts Northwestern. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Courtesy: IU Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.