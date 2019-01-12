Mighty Oaks improve to 11-5 with 6th straight win

The OCU seniors Logan Worthington and Andrew Scott each scored a game high 28 points apiece, as Worthington made 12-18 of his shot attempts, going 3-4 from the foul line, and Scott connected on 11-18, including 5-10 from three point range. Both players had a double-double in the contest, as Worthington came up with a game high 13 rebounds, while Scott joined Nathaniel Schmittler with 10 boards. Bryant Nalley added 19 counters, while Jacob Sanford came up with 11. Scott handed out a game high eight assists, while Schmittler blocked four shots.