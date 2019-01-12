Mighty Oaks improve to 11-5 with 6th straight win

OAKLAND CITY, Indiana (WFIE) -Hosting the Chargers of Southeastern Baptist College for the second consecutive day, the OCU men’s basketball team looked to build on their five straight victories. After leading 50-32 at the halftime break, the Mighty Oaks improved to 11-5, winning 99-63.
The OCU seniors Logan Worthington and Andrew Scott each scored a game high 28 points apiece, as Worthington made 12-18 of his shot attempts, going 3-4 from the foul line, and Scott connected on 11-18, including 5-10 from three point range. Both players had a double-double in the contest, as Worthington came up with a game high 13 rebounds, while Scott joined Nathaniel Schmittler with 10 boards. Bryant Nalley added 19 counters, while Jacob Sanford came up with 11. Scott handed out a game high eight assists, while Schmittler blocked four shots.
Trajan Fielder, who scored 33 in yesterday's contest, led the Chargers again in scoring, despite struggling from the field. Fielder made 4-13 of this shot attempts, scoring 11. Glenn Grover chipped in with 10 points, followed by nine each from Antonio Currie and Trey Cook.
For the game, OCU shot 35-71 (49.3%) from the field, including 12-25 (48.0%) from three point range. SBC connected on 23-71 (32.4%) of their shot attempts, going 6-32 (18.8%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 17-26 (65.4%) from the charity stripe, compared to 11-15 (73.3%) for the visitors.
OCU hauled in 54 rebounds, compared to 37 for the Chargers, while winning the offensive rebound battle 16-12. The Oaks handed out 27 assists, compared to just 11 for SBC, while trailing in the turnover department 13-12.
The Mighty Oaks will look to improve on their current six game winning streak when they host the Warren Wilson College Owls on Saturday, January 19. Game time is slated for 3:00 pm, in the Johnson Center.
