Lady Oaks continue winning streak

The Lady Oaks hosted the Bulldogs from Fisk University, out of Nasvhille, Tennessee, looking to continue their winning streak, which stood at three. After opening a 40-16 halftime advantage, Oakland City was able to respond to a Fisk run in the third quarter, winning the by the score of 85-49.
Shannon Pittman led all scorers in the contest, shooting 8-11 from the field, on her way to 18 points. Emma Lander added 14, while Maddie Ubelhor had a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Aricka Prentice tallied a dozen counters, while Kiare Young scored nine points to go with 11 boards. Lexi Lashbrook blocked a career high six shots in the victory.
Lashae Brown paced the Bulldogs, scoring 11 points, despite shooting 3-13 from the floor. Kennedi Stephens and Andria Thomas each notched ten points, while Thomas came up with a game high 19 rebounds.
As a team, OCU shot 33-74 (44.6%) from the field, including 7-22 (31.8%) from beyond the arc, compared to 16-79 (20.3%) for the Bulldogs, who made 3-13 (23.1%) from three point range. The Oaks scored on 12-19 (63.2%) from the foul line, compared to 14-25 (56.0%) for the visitors.
The Lady Oaks held a 60-52 rebounding advantage, despite trailing 28-21 on the offensive boards. OCU handed out 23 assists, compared to just four for the Bulldogs, while winning the turnover battle 17-15.
OCU will return to action on January 14, when they travel to New Albany, Indiana, to take on IU-Southeast. Game time is set for 7:00 pm.
