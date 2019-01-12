Henderson man arrested on felony kidnapping warrant

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Michael Yates, 31-years-old, was arrest in the 10th block of Maple Street for Kidnapping, Assault and Terroristic threatening.
The news release states that Yates was seen in the area of Clay Street in Henderson, and after an hour’s search, Yates was found in the 10 block of Maple Street and was taken into custody without incident.
He was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.
Richard Brown, 36-years-old, was also located at the same residence, but the news release says he ran from the officers.
They say he was spotted at the Henderson Station Apartments and he was arrested on two warrants for Failure to Appear and two Criminal Summons for violation of a Emergency Protective Order.
Brown was transported to Henderson County Detention Center.
