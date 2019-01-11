EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Winter Storm Warning in effect from 6pm this evening until noon Saturday.
Cold this morning with lows dropping into the lower 20’s. Skies becoming cloudy as high temps reach the upper 30’s. First winter snow on the way tonight and overnight with temps near freezing. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches with higher amounts in southeast Illinois.
Snow early on Saturday with total accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Larger snow totals 4-8 inches across southeast Illinois. Snow will change to rain as high temps climb above freezing into the mid to upper 30’s. Saturday night, rain mixing with snow early but temps remain above freezing…in the mid-30’s.
On Sunday, a chance of rain and snow early with high temps in the upper 30’s. There will be a chance of rain Sunday afternoon.
