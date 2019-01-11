Thunderbolts set to host Rivermen twice this weekend

The Thunderbolts will host the Peoria Rivermen twice this weekend, tomorrow and Saturday night. Both games at the Ford Center will begin at 7:15pm CT. Friday night will be Hoosier Lottery Night with the first 1,000 adults in the building will receive a special free Hoosier Lottery ticket. Saturday will be the second Dogs Night Out of the season. Dog tickets are available for only 5 dollars each. Water bowls and dog bathroom facilities will be available in the concourse as well as outside the Ford Center. A special Thunderbolts dog bandana will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to THE SPIRIT FUND that funds medical care for severely abused animals.