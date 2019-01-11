Names released in Dubois Co. murder investigation

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in Dubois County.
State police say the stabbing happened Friday morning on C.R. 650 East in the St. Anthony area.
We’re told the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, but later died. State Police say she’s 23-year-old Chloie Lubbehusen of English.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after State Police arrived on the scene.
Kyle Schnieder, 27, is booked in the Dubois County Jail on a murder charge.
