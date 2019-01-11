Packed house for library board meeting on Drag Queen Story Hour

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There was a packed house Thursday to discuss the Drag Queen Story Hour coming to Evansville.
The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library board allowed time for a public forum on the event.
The event welcomes drag queens to read stories to children. It's drawn quite a bit of criticism, leading to hundreds signing petitions to get it canceled.
"The vision of the Evansville (Vanderburgh) Public Library is both communities united through shared exploration and understanding, yet the Evansville (Vanderburgh) Public Library has decided to put on a flagrantly community-dividing event," said Dr. Glen Kissel.
Library officials are standing by their decision, saying it supports inclusivity and diversity.
