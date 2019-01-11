No. 25 Hoosiers fall at Ohio State

By Bethany Miller | January 10, 2019 at 9:25 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 9:25 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFIE) - No. 25 Indiana Women’s Basketball couldn’t overcome a poor shooting night as it fell on the road, 55-50, to Ohio State on Thursday night.

KEY MOMENTS

  • The game would be stuck  at a 2-2 tie for a few scoreless minutes before back-to-back transition  layups from Yeaney and Berger put the Hoosiers (14-2, 3-1 B1G) up by four.  
  • Holding the Buckeyes  (5-8, 1-3 B1G) scoreless for over seven minutes, Indiana built a 14-5 lead  at the end of the first with four points in the frame from Berger. 
  • In the second, a 6-0 run  by Ohio State pulled them to within three, 18-15, as Indiana got help from  Wise at the line and a pull up from Berger to extend its lead back out to  six with 2:05 remaining. Indiana led 24-20 at the half, thanks to six  points each from Berger and Penn.
  • Coming out in the third,  Ohio State quickly cut the lead down to two on a Makayla Waterman bucket,  but redshirt junior forward Ali Patberg responded with an and-1 to make it  29-24 with 6:47 remaining in the quarter. Yeaney made the Hoosiers first  3-pointer of the night with just over a minute and a half to play in the  third as it took a 36-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
  • The Buckeyes would go on  to outscore IU, 25-14, in the final frame. After Yeaney’s other triple  made it 43-40, Ohio State rattled off a 7-0 run marred by turnovers for  Indiana and would take a 51-45 lead. 
  • Gulbe connected at the  line as she got fouled on the drive and Wise’s and-1 with 33 seconds  remaining made it a 51-50 deficit. Penn would miss on the Hoosiers inbound  play as Indiana would lose the possession with 24 seconds to go. 
  • Indiana put Ohio State  at the line to bonus in the final 20 seconds of play as it connected on  all four tries to come away with the win.   

NOTABLE

  • Sophomore guard Jaelynn  Penn led with a team-high 12 points. It marked her 10th game in  double figures this season and 27th of her career. 
  • Sophomore guard Bendu  Yeaney also added double-figures with 10 points. 
  • Indiana committed 19  turnovers on the night that led to 24 points for the Buckeyes. 
  • On the night, Indiana  shot just 33 percent, a season-low. 
  • The Hoosiers went  11-for-12 from the free throw line.
  • IU also outrebounded  OSU, 42-35, behind a season-high 12 boards from redshirt junior forward  Brenna Wise. Gulbe also added nine rebounds for the Hoosiers. 
  • IU held Ohio State to  just five first quarter points, the lowest for the Buckeyes this season. 

UP NEXT

IU travels to Wisconsin on Sunday for a mid-afternoon matchup. Tipoff in Kohl Center is set for 3 p.m. ET on BTN Plus.

