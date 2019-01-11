No. 25 Hoosiers fall at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WFIE) - No. 25 Indiana Women’s Basketball couldn’t overcome a poor shooting night as it fell on the road, 55-50, to Ohio State on Thursday night.
KEY MOMENTS
- The game would be stuck at a 2-2 tie for a few scoreless minutes before back-to-back transition layups from Yeaney and Berger put the Hoosiers (14-2, 3-1 B1G) up by four.
- Holding the Buckeyes (5-8, 1-3 B1G) scoreless for over seven minutes, Indiana built a 14-5 lead at the end of the first with four points in the frame from Berger.
- In the second, a 6-0 run by Ohio State pulled them to within three, 18-15, as Indiana got help from Wise at the line and a pull up from Berger to extend its lead back out to six with 2:05 remaining. Indiana led 24-20 at the half, thanks to six points each from Berger and Penn.
- Coming out in the third, Ohio State quickly cut the lead down to two on a Makayla Waterman bucket, but redshirt junior forward Ali Patberg responded with an and-1 to make it 29-24 with 6:47 remaining in the quarter. Yeaney made the Hoosiers first 3-pointer of the night with just over a minute and a half to play in the third as it took a 36-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
- The Buckeyes would go on to outscore IU, 25-14, in the final frame. After Yeaney’s other triple made it 43-40, Ohio State rattled off a 7-0 run marred by turnovers for Indiana and would take a 51-45 lead.
- Gulbe connected at the line as she got fouled on the drive and Wise’s and-1 with 33 seconds remaining made it a 51-50 deficit. Penn would miss on the Hoosiers inbound play as Indiana would lose the possession with 24 seconds to go.
- Indiana put Ohio State at the line to bonus in the final 20 seconds of play as it connected on all four tries to come away with the win.
NOTABLE
- Sophomore guard Jaelynn Penn led with a team-high 12 points. It marked her 10th game in double figures this season and 27th of her career.
- Sophomore guard Bendu Yeaney also added double-figures with 10 points.
- Indiana committed 19 turnovers on the night that led to 24 points for the Buckeyes.
- On the night, Indiana shot just 33 percent, a season-low.
- The Hoosiers went 11-for-12 from the free throw line.
- IU also outrebounded OSU, 42-35, behind a season-high 12 boards from redshirt junior forward Brenna Wise. Gulbe also added nine rebounds for the Hoosiers.
- IU held Ohio State to just five first quarter points, the lowest for the Buckeyes this season.
UP NEXT
IU travels to Wisconsin on Sunday for a mid-afternoon matchup. Tipoff in Kohl Center is set for 3 p.m. ET on BTN Plus.
