NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH: EPD arrest driver after chase, KY man accused of growing pot

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - A stolen car led to a police chase in Evansville overnight.
Robert Stone is in the Vanderburgh County Jail charged with auto theft and resisting arrest.
Police say Stone stole a car near Heidelbach and Sycamore. Two hours later, a patrol officer saw the car and attempted to stop Stone, but he drove off.
He eventually stopped at Ravenswood and Alvord and was taken into custody.
Marijuana might be legal in Kentucky someday, but not yet.
Brad Baskerville of the Muhlenberg County Town of Dunmore is accused of cultivating marijuana.
The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force said officers found five plants growing outside Baskerville's Bunch Lane home on Thursday.
He wasn't home at the time, but they got a warrant and arrested him later.
Here’s another chance to have coffee with a cop. Henderson’s next event is coming up next week.
It will be on Thursday, January 17 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Golden Glaze Bakery on Washington Street.
Improving relations between cops and citizens is a proven way to fight crime.
