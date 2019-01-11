Man stole car and then led officers on chase, EPD says

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police arrested a man after they say he led officers on a chase.
According to Evansville police, the incident began around 12:00 a.m. Friday when 40-year-old Robert Stone, of Evansville, stole a car near the intersection of Heidelbach and Sycamore.
Police say a patrol officer saw the car around 2:20 a.m. near Vann and Pollack and began following it while waiting for back up. Stone pulled into a gas station lot at Boeke and Riverside, but when the officer tried to stop Stone police say he drove away.
We’re told the chase continued until the area of Ravenswood and Alvord Blvd where Stone stopped and he was taken into custody.
He is facing charges of auto theft, resisting law enforcement, driving on a suspended license and unauthorized entry into a vehicle.
