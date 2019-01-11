Man behind bars after Vanderburgh Co. crash

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man is behind bars after a three-vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County.
It happened at Baseline and Highway 41 around 9:45 Thursday night.
The sheriff’s office says the driver who caused the crash, 30-year-old Jared Cole, of Princeton, was trying to leave the scene when the first deputy got there. They say Cole looked like he was intoxicated.
A witness told deputies Cole’s truck passed her on the right at a high-speed on 41, near Inglefield, just before his vehicle swerved into the median. The sheriff’s office says the witness did not see the crash, but they say evidence shows Cole’s truck slammed into a car that was about to turn left onto Baseline.
They say Cole’s truck then hit another vehicle that had stopped in front of the other car Cole hit.
Deputies say the driver of the first car Cole hit was knocked unconscious in the crash.
All three drivers, including Cole, were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office says a preliminary toxicology at the hospital showed Cole’s blood alcohol concentration was more than two times the legal limit.
Cole is now facing charges of attempting to flee the scene of a crash and several counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh Co. Jail without bond.
US 41 closed for about an hour while crews worked the wreck.
