Lafayette officer won’t be fired for accidental shooting

LAFAYETTE, IN (WFIE) - A shooting involving two Lafayette police officers has been ruled accidental.
NBC-affiliate WTHR reports Officers Lane Butler, Kurt Sinks, and Aaron Wright were serving an arrest warrant on Tuesday morning when an aggressive dog broke out of its cage and charged at them.
Officer Wright's hand apparently hit a door in their rush to get out of the house and his weapon discharged, striking Officer Butler in the back.
The police department's review board determined the shooting was, "not negligence, carelessness, or otherwise reckless behavior. It was accidental."
Butler has been with the department for three years. She is still recovering in the hospital.
Wright has been with LPD for two years. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, per the department's standard procedure after any shooting.
During a press conference on Friday, Chief Patrick Flannelly said that Wright would not be fired or suspended because of the incident.
