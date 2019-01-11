Lady Oaks cling to win over Flames

Kiare Young led the way for the Oaks in scoring, tallying 20 points on 6-9 shooting, including 3-4 from three point range, while going 5-8 from the foul line. Shannon Pittman added 18 counters on 5-7 shooting from the floor, including 3-4 from beyond the arc, and 5-6 from the line. Aricka Prentice came up with a double-double, with 12 points and a team best 11 rebounds. Emma Lander chipped in with 11 counters.