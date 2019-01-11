Lady Oaks cling to win over Flames

OAKLAND CITY, Indiana (WFIE) - The Lady Oaks basketball team, carrying a record of 4-4, hosted the Flames of Welch College, with their 3-11 record, in the Johnson Center. After holding a slim 34-32 halftime advantage, the Oaks found themselves clinging to a single point lead, at 53-52 entering the final period of play.
OCU was able to outscore their opponents by ten in the fourth quarter, winning by the final score of 81-70, as the Lady Oaks improved to 5-4 on the season.
Kiare Young led the way for the Oaks in scoring, tallying 20 points on 6-9 shooting, including 3-4 from three point range, while going 5-8 from the foul line. Shannon Pittman added 18 counters on 5-7 shooting from the floor, including 3-4 from beyond the arc, and 5-6 from the line. Aricka Prentice came up with a double-double, with 12 points and a team best 11 rebounds. Emma Lander chipped in with 11 counters.
Caitlyn Braxton paced the Flames, scoring 26 points, on 10-17 shooting, while making 6-7 from the foul line. Abby Bragg added 25 points, on 11-23 shooting, going 3-6 from beyond the arc, while Karlee Alberty scored eight points to go with a game high 13 rebounds in the loss.
As a team, OCU shot 26-70 (37.1%) from the field, including 13-31 (41.9%) from three point range. Welch made 30-64 (46.9%) of their shot attempts, connecting on 4-11 (36.4%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 16-21 (76.2%) from the foul line, compared to 6-7 (85.7%) for the Flames.
OCU held a 45-35 rebounding advantage, thanks to an 18-8 edge on the offensive glass. The Oaks handed out 21 assists, compared to 14 for the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 16-18.
The Lady Oaks will be back in action on Saturday, January 12, when they host Fisk University in the Johnson Center. Game time is scheduled for 1:00 pm.
