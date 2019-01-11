Hoops Live Player of the Week - Week 1

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We wrap up week one of high school basketball coverage in 2019 with the announcement of our first Hoops Live Player of the Week.
Voting exploded over the four days polls were open with over 14,000 votes cast to the respective players.
Coming out on top after having one of the best games in his career is Harrison junior Mason Bost.
With a whopping 8,250 votes, the rising junior wins the first crown of the year thanks in part to his 23.4 rebound, 1 block, and 1 assists performance on the road last Friday.
Bost helped the Warriors to a big win over the North Huskies, 67-61.
