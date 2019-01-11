Foul trouble sinks Eagles

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WFIE) - Early foul trouble plagued University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball in an 83-72 Great Lakes Valley Conference setback to visiting Truman State University Thursday evening at the Physical Activities Center.
The Screaming Eagles (10-4, 3-1 GLVC), who had its starting point guard, starting two-guard and back-up point guard on the bench with two fouls apiece in the opening period and significant parts of the second quarter, trailed 14-13 at the end of the opening period and 40-35 at the half.
Truman (13-2, 4-1 GLVC) used an 8-0 second-quarter run to turn a 28-26 USI lead into a six-point advantage with 2:21 to play in the first half. The Bulldogs led by as much as seven late in the half before settling on the five-point halftime advantage.
USI, which scored the final basket of the first half, scored six straight points to open the second half and take a 41-40 lead. The Eagles led 46-42 later in the period, but a 12-4 Truman run put USI in a four-point hole.
The Eagles trailed by four heading into the fourth quarter and 64-62 early in the frame, but a 12-3 Truman run put the Eagles into an 11-point deficit they could not climb out of.
Foul trouble
USI committed a season-high 30 fouls in the loss as Truman went 29-of-39 from the charity stripe. Truman was whistled for just 20 fouls as the Eagles went 14-of-19 from the free throw line.
Three-point difficulties
The Eagles struggled from three-point range, both offensively and defensively. USI was just 2-of-18 from downtown, while the Bulldogs connected on 8-of-19 attempts from behind the arc.
Back-to-back losses at the PAC
USI suffered its second straight loss at the PAC after winning 28 straight home games. The 11-point deficit was USI’s largest loss of the year—USI had lost its previous three games by a combined eight points—and was the largest loss at the PAC since a 79-61 setback to Michigan Tech University November 27, 2016. Statistical leaders
Sophomore forward Imani Guy (Columbus, Indiana) had 16 points, five rebounds and four blocks to lead USI, while junior guard Ashley Johnson (Louisville, Kentucky) finished with 14 points and four assists. Senior forward/center Mikayla Rowan (Brazil, Indiana) finished with a season-best 11 points, while senior guard Milana Matias (Klaipeda, Lithuania) matched a career-high with nine points. Senior forward Rachel Edmundson and junior guard Sloane Totta had 18 and 17 points, respectively, to lead Truman.
Up next
USI returns to action Saturday at 1 p.m. when it hosts Quincy University at the PAC. The Hawks (4-10, 2-3 GLVC) fell to Bellarmine University, 73-66, Thursday evening in Louisville, Kentucky.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
