EXCLUSIVE: Man who pulled family out of burning car recalls remarkable story

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - “Everybody says, ‘You’re a hero. You’re a hero.’ It’s like no I’m an ordinary, average guy doing what I hope somebody else would do if my family was in the situation,” says Chris Pike.
We first reported a fiery accident in Evansville on Wednesday night. Now, we are hearing the remarkable rescue story from one of the men himself.
“I’ve always thought if I was put in that situation what would happen, and I found out last night,” says Pike.
Pike took his usual route home from work Wednesday. He found himself one of the first on the scene of an accident.
A car and truck were both on fire, and there was no one else in sight. So he rose to the occasion.
“Once I found out there was children in the car it was like whatever it takes. Whatever it takes we gotta get the kids out,” says Pike.
Two boys were in the back seat. A teenage girl was in the front.
A locked door contributed to the struggle.
“I’m trying to find the lock. Air bag’s there. Smoke’s coming out of the car,” says Pike.
Pike and a UPS driver named Ryan Ulrey who also stopped to help pulled the three kids out. Remarkably no one was hurt.
“We got everybody out of the way away from the car back away and everything. The truck blows up flames about 30-40 feet in the air,” says Pike.
Pike remembers it exploding three times before fire trucks got there. Everything happened so fast, he says he never got to thank Ulrey for stopping to help, too.
“I thank the Lord that He gave me the strength and gave me the courage because like I said my man Ryan, I couldn’t have done it without you brother. I’d like to meet you some day,” says Pike.
“There are still good people left in this world. Everybody needs to remember that. It’s like I said I’m just an ordinary, average guy. I’m nothing special. And I hope that if something like that happened to my family that somebody would do the same thing,” says Pike.
This is the second time this week where a citizen became a hero. On Monday, Brian Hoffman pulled 73-year-old Norbert Wright from his sinking car.
