Evansville man sentenced in wife’s death

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Charles Herron has been sentenced in the death of his wife, Amber.
Friday afternoon, he was sentenced to 59 years in prison.
Last month Herron pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder.
In August 2017, Amber Herron was shot outside of their East Oregon Street home in Evansville.
“Unfortunately, our criminal justice system cannot bring victims of horrific crimes back,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “No matter what happens in a courtroom, our system can’t bring people back. However, through the dedicated detective work on display throughout this case, the man responsible for this horrific crime will now spend decades in prison.”
