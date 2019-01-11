Bank robbery suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police say the Evansville back robbery suspect is in custody.
The robbery happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the Fifth Third Bank on Washington Avenue.
According to Evansville police, the suspect, 36-year-old Bobby Shields, slid a note bank teller demanding money, but did not have a gun. Shields left the scene in a white, four door, Dodge truck according to police.
Later in the day, the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the same truck being reported stolen from the Gibbs off of Ohio Drive.
Deputies says they were able to connect Shields to both crimes via witness descriptions and security footage.
According to police reports, Evansville police were able to recover the stolen vehicle, but Shields has not been found. Police say they believe he is still somewhere in the Evansville/Henderson area.
Anyone who has information about Bobby Shields is asked to call EPD at 1-812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.