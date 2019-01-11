Andy Beshear attends Owensboro potluck

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Kentucky gubernatorial primary is 10-months away, but the candidates are already hitting the campaign trail.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear was in Owensboro on Thursday for a pot-luck dinner to meet and speak with voters as he hopes to become the next governor of Kentucky.
Dozens attended to listen to Beshear speak about his platform.
He said meeting voters face to face is the most important part of running for Governor and he looks forward to meeting more voters across the state.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.