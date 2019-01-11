Alert for accumulating snow tonight

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - We are on alert for snow accumulation tonight into tomorrow morning.
The north-northwestern half of the Tri-State, including Evansville, is under a Winter Storm Warning from 6 p.m. tonight until noon Saturday. Most areas along and south of the Ohio River are under a Winter Weather Advisory for that same time period.
The far southern end of the Tri-State may only get an inch of snow or less, but most areas along and south of the Ohio River will pick up 1-3” of snow while the northwestern half of the Tri-State may pick up 3-5” of snow. Some locally higher amounts are also possible.
The snow will move in from the west this evening and continue through the night with low temperatures in the low 30s before changing to rain and wintry mix by Saturday morning.
It looks like we may get some dry time around midday on Saturday before more moisture wraps into the Tri-State that afternoon and evening. That will be mostly rain but could change back to snow Saturday night, mainly north of I-64.
There is still a chance we could see some wintry mix Sunday, but it will be much lighter and more scattered than what we will see tonight and will probably not produce much, if any, additional accumulation.
We will see clearing skies throughout the day on Monday, and temperatures will climb back into the 40s by Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.