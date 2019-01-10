Tim Tebow is engaged to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

(Gray News) – Tim Tebow and his girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are engaged.
The Heisman Trophy winner proposed to the former Miss Universe on Wednesday.
“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow posted on Instagram. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”
After she said yes, the 31-year-old Tebow slipped a 7.25-carat diamond solitaire ring on her finger on the Florida farm where he grew up, People reported.
Tebow secretly flew in the 23-year-old model’s family from South Africa so they could be there for the engagement. His loved ones were there as well.
