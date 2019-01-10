Sundance festival adds new documentary about Michael Jackson’s alleged sexual abuse

(CNN) - A new documentary set to premiere later this year accuses singer Michael Jackson of sexually abusing two boys.
The film called “Leaving Neverland,” will premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
Jackson had long-running relations with two boys, ages seven and 10, and their families, according to the film’s synopsis.
The two men, now in their 30s, are sharing their stories and how they came to terms with the alleged abuse.
It's unclear who these alleged victims are.
A spokesperson for Jackson’s estate says the movie is nothing more than an “outrageous and pathetic attempt” to exploit and make money off the singer, who died in 2009.
Jackson was acquitted of molestation charges in 2005 and in 2017, a lawsuit filed by a man alleging he was sexually abused by Jackson decades earlier was thrown out of court.
