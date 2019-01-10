Several IN Gordmans stores to host upcoming job fair

INDIANA (WFIE) - Several Gordmans stores in the area are looking to fill job openings as they host job fairs next month.
The press release from Gordmans states there will be hiring events at the following locations in February:
- Mount Vernon Gordmans
- Princeton Gordmans
- Tell City Gordmans
- Washington Gordmans
Interested applicants need to apply online at the Gordmans website and then attend the job fairs at one of the locations listed above.
The Gordmans store in Princeton will be in the old Goody’s building, which is located in the Town Fair Shopping Center. Our media partner, the Princeton Clarion, reported the change in store at the end of 2018.
