New home for Gateway HS

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The Owensboro Public School board voted on a bid Thursday that would move their alternative high school to a renovated building.
After several moves, Gateway High School students will now have their own place to call home. They're moving to the old Owensboro central office starting in August.
The lowest bid for $2.5 million got the vote as school officials now look toward plans to renovate the building.
"The 11th street location is a really good location," said Superintendent Dr. Nick Brake. "It will really give that school the opportunity to grow to a larger setting than where they are now at the temporary quarters of the boys and girls club."
The renovation will be a more permanent home for the alternative high school and should accommodate up to 100 students. The building will also house the masonry program, another focus to get students career-ready for after high school.
"We need to have opportunities to better engage some of our high school students, particularly students that have fallen a little bit behind and need that type of setting in order for them to be more successful."
Now that a bid has been accepted for the school, construction should start fairly soon in order to get these students in class for next school year.
