New diversity group forming in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A new group is forming in Evansville called “Diversity Coalition.”
They’ll hold their first public meeting Jan. 17 at 7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
The group says they are forming after the recent controversy with Tri-State Alliance and wanted a fresh, multi-cultural approach.
The group sent a mission statement to us:
The purpose of this Coalition is to facilitate and promote better understanding of all cultures within the area surrounding Evansville, Indiana. We hope that private, public, and non-profit sectors will aid in this goal.
The Coalition is open to people of all ages, races, colors, religions, national origins, sexual orientation, and gender identity/expression.
The vision of this Coalition is to have activities, speakers, and discussions to advance diversity and inclusion of all area cultures who support our goals.
The Coalition encourages all minorities, cultures, and religions who support these goals to empower, advocate, and educate to participate in the development of ideas for the future.
Whenever the Coalition decides it’s necessary, the Coalition may make public statements regarding issues of interest or concern relating to current topics.
The Coalition does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, or physical or mental disability.
