Murder charge waive as suspect agrees to plea agreement

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Murder charge for one of the two teenage suspects from a 2018 Summer death has been waived as a plea agreement was agreed to on Thursday.
Jahkei Mitchell, 16-years-old, who was a suspect in the death of 23-year-old Kevin Colon, reached a plea agreement while in court Thursday. On Aug. 9, 2018, a judge said there was probable cause for Mitchell’s charges, which did include murder, in connection to Colon’s death.
According to court documents found by 14 News reporter Kate O’Rourke early Thursday, a plea agreement was in the works for Mitchell and agreed to later in the day.
Per the plea agreement, Mitchell pleads guilty to the charges: attempt to commit armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
As part of the plea agreement, the two other chargers are waived: murder, firearm used in commission of offense.
Mitchell’s sentencing is scheduled for February 14.
On Sep. 6, 2018, Paris Cornell, 16-years-old, the second suspect in the death of Colon also had his case moved to adult court. Police say it was Cornell who fired the fatal gunshot at Colon.
Cornell goes to trial in March.
