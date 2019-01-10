Mattingly Charities hosting annual ‘Find A Way’ event

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An exciting night ahead for baseball fans and those wanting to help the underserved youth in our community.
Evansville native Don Mattingly is back in town and he brought some special guests with him:
- Comedian, actor and radio host, Joe Piscopo
- Former MLB 2nd Baseman, now turned MLB TV analyst, Harold Reynolds
Of course, this fourth annual “Find A Way” event put on by Mattingly Charities. All of the proceeds from the event will to benefiting the underserved youth of Evansville.
The event is sold-out with the reception and silent auction set to start at 6 p.m., followed by the program after at 7 p.m.
