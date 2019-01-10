Man fights deportation by claiming sanctuary in church

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KKTV/CNN/Gray News) - Miguel Valiente’s, the Colorado father who has been living in a church since Jan. 2 to avoid deportation, spoke to the public Wednesday.
His wife is a U.S. citizen, and they have three children. He has been fighting deportation proceedings since 2013 and is unable to file the newest paperwork he needs because of the government shutdown.
Valiente entered the U.S. a second time shortly after being removed at the border in 2005.
He filed an asylum application in 2011, but was placed into deportation proceedings because of his previous removal.
Valiente's case was tied up in court for years until a deportation order was issued in October. That's because he did not receive notice of a court date – which resulted in him missing it.
Valiente first learned about the deportation order last month.
He is from El Salvador and is seeking asylum based on gang violence there.
