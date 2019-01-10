Less Windy

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - In the wake of a sharp cold front, bright and cold but with a lighter wind. High temps will struggle into the lower to mid-30’s with wind chills in the lower 20’s.
First winter snow this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning for all counties in southeast Illinois. Snow likely Friday night and Saturday before it mixes or changes to rain during the afternoon. Light snow accumulations possible but high temps will climb above freezing on Saturday and Sunday.
