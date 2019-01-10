EPD, ISP on scene of reported robbery at Evansville Fifth Third Bank

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms police are on scene at an Evansville bank for a reported robbery.
According to dispatch, a report of a robbery came from the Fifth Third Bank on Washington Avenue.
EPD tweeted around 2:20 p.m. a description of the suspect, who drove away from in a white Dodge 4-door pickup:
ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle tells us both state police and EPD are on scene.
