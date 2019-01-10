EPD crime report shows shootings, criminal homicides down in 2018

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Shootings and criminal homicides are down in Evansville.
Police say Evansville had an unusually high amount of shootings and homicides in 2017, but, according to a new report from the Evansville Police Department, police saw a reduction in both categories in 2018.
The report says in 2018 shootings were down 39% and criminal homicides were down 42% from 2017. Shots fired calls were also down 15% in 2018.
Shooting Victims
- 2017 64
- 2018 39, down 39%
Criminal Homicides
- 2017 19
- 2018 11, down 42%
Shots Fired Calls
- 2017 820
- 2018 695 Down 15%
Crime Guns Seized
- 2017 480
- 2018 576, up 20%
Police say the lower numbers come after a concentrated effort by Evansville area law enforcement agencies on known violent criminals and high crime areas.
EPD says that effort also led to the creation of the EPD Violent Incident Prevention Enforcement and Response Unit. Also known as the VIPER Unit.
The VIPER Unit helped authorities identify and find individuals involved in violent crime. EPD says the VIPER Unit was involved in 551 Felony arrests and 186 Misdemeanor arrests.
Police say self-defense, unintentional, and police action shootings are not included in the information.
