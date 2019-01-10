Driver flown to hospital after car crashes through Madisonville business

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - A Madisonville business will be closed through the weekend after a car ran through the building.
It happened Wednesday at Thifty Home Medical on East Arch Street.
Madisonville police say Matthew Grafft was driving on Arch Street when he lost control of the car. He hit a another car parked in the lot and then drove through the building before finally stopping on Scott Street.
Grafft was flown to the hospital because of injuries.
Police say another man walking out of the building saw the car coming toward him and tried to get out of the way. He avoided being hit by the car but was hit by debris and he was taken to the hospital with injuries.
A post on Thifty Home Medical’s Facebook said everyone inside the building was fine.
The store will be closed to shoppers until Monday so they can make repairs. Their post says if anyone needs to pick up an order, use the back door or contact them on Facebook for more information.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.