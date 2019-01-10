Dream car museum closing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Dream Car Museum is closing in Evansville, but you still have plenty of time to check it out.
In any given month 600 people flock to the museum to see classic vehicles countless gas pumps and neon signs.
In 2019 they’re shifting gears focusing on entertaining and taking on what was a full time business back into a beloved hobby.
“The dream car museum started as a passion as a hobby and it quickly grew we welcome so many people through those doors” said Spokesperson Margaret Herrmann
The sign will still say “Dream Car Museum”, but inside, things will change. The museum will shut down, but some of the classic displays will stay.
Museum owners plan to host corporate events and birthday parties.
“We’re not on a specific time crunch or a time line. we’re just taking things week by week” said Herrmann.
For now-, things will stay the same and you can still check it out every weekend.
Even though down sizing may seem like there wont be much to look at, the building they’re moving into has tons to see.
