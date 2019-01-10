Crews respond to house fire in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) - Several crews were called to a house fire in Vanderburgh County.
The fire broke out early Thursday morning at a home in the 4200 block of Mesker Park Dr.
We’re told the house was fully involved when crews got there and flames could be seen a good distance away. At least three fire departments were called in to help.
No one lives in the house, according to neighbors. They tell us the home was in the process of being remodeled.
The cause of the fire, and where it started, has not yet been determined.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.