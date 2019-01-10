Car drives into Madisonville business

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Cleanup continues at a Madisonville business after a car drove through it on Wednesday.
It happened a little before 2 p.m. at the Thrifty Home Medical store.
Police say Matthew Grafft was driving on Arch Street when he lost control of the car.
He hit another car parked at the business and then drove through the building before finally stopping on Scott Street.
One worker who saw it all says she still can't believe what happened.
Grafft was flown to a hospital for injuries. No word on his condition.
The store is expected to fully reopen on Monday.
