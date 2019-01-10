Boy, 9, saves grandfather’s life during diabetic episode

SOMERSET, MA (WCVB/CNN) - When his grandfather stopped responding following a medical emergency, the 9-year-old called 911 and saved his grandfather’s life, police say.
Kazin Crisman may be only 9 years old, but people are already calling the boy a hero. He kept calm and got help when his grandfather, Allan Crisman, had a hypoglycemic episode as a result of his diabetes.
Kazin and his grandfather were about to head out to lunch Saturday afternoon when something went wrong. The 9-year-old was in the backseat of the car, waiting for his grandfather to start it up to get some pizza, but nothing happened.
"He was acting really strange. And I knew something was wrong because you were stepping all over the pedals and stuff. I asked him, ‘Do you want me to call 911?’ He didn’t answer me at all,” Kazin said. "He did not answer me all the four times that I asked him. I knew something was up.”
Instead of panicking, the fourth grader got on the phone and dialed 911 immediately. He says instinct simply took over.
Within minutes, first responders were at the home and helping Kazin’s grandfather. The 9-year-old was even able to provide them with vital information on what his symptoms had been, police say, calling the boy a hero.
Crisman says if Kazin hadn’t stepped it, his story would have been very different.
“If that had happened and I was here alone, they’d have buried me that day,” he said.
Kazin says he’s proud of himself and happy his grandfather is still alive.
Police bought Kazin a pepperoni pizza as a reward for his actions.
