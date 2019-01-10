Baby boomers, conservatives shared more fake news during 2016 election, study finds

(Gray News) - People 65 and older and the ultra-conservative were more likely to share misinformation on social media during the 2016 presidential election, according to new study by the journal, Science Advances.
The study found that baby boomers were much more likely to share articles from fake news domains as the youngest age group.
“We also find a strong age effect, which persists after controlling for partisanship and ideology: On average, users over 65 shared nearly seven times as many articles from fake news domains as the youngest age group.”
In addition, conservatives were more likely to share misleading content from pro-Trump sites, than liberals or moderates, the journal said.
The study found a relation to Facebook and visiting the disinformation sites.
“Visits to Facebook appear to be much more common than other platforms before visits to fake news articles in web consumption data, suggesting a powerful role for the social network,” researchers found.
But the study found that sharing disinformation was not prevalent. On average only about 1 in 12 people shared false content.
Researchers at Princeton University and New York University looked at Facebook data for more than 1,300 people who answered a survey.
