Animal cruelty sentence almost over for Vanderburgh Co. woman, new non-profit started at her address

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County woman sentenced in a 2017 animal cruelty case, seems to have plans to take in more rescue dogs.
Records show an IRS filing for a new Section 501(c) (3), or a public charity status, was approved in October.
The paper work says the charity is called “Forever Home” at the same Hillview Drive address where 68 dogs were seized by animal control.
The building is a former church, still owned by Martha Crosley.
In 2016, Crosley was approved for a 501(c)(3) called “Wise Hearts" at the same address.
At the time of the seizure in 2017, she said she was trying to start an animal sanctuary.
According to court documents, her sentence included a period of 18 months with no new doges. That ends Jan. 21.
Animal Control officials say Crosley passed inspections during their check ups.
The case in 2017 sparked interest from animal rescue activists who even filed a restraining order to block Crosley from getting some of her dogs back.
That civil action also claimed Crosley had not been using donations to “Wise Hearts” properly.
Five dogs had already made it back to Crosley before restraining order was granted.
Thursday the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office sent us a statement:
“Martha Crosley’s criminal case, and subsequent terms of probation set in place by a judge, are complete at the end of January. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, along with law enforcement officers, animal control officers, and animal rights activists, need lawmakers to toughen up the penalties related to animal cruelty cases in the state of Indiana.”
