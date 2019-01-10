Ambulance woes in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - Daviess County fiscal court will vote to apply for funding to help with ambulance services on Thursday.
But after Yellow Ambulance told the city and county they don’t want to renew their contract, there’s no ambulance service that the fiscal court can give the money to right now.
It’s a grant the fiscal court applies for every year to help out the ambulance service. But this year is anything but routine when it comes to ambulances in Owensboro and Daviess county. On December 30, Yellow Ambulance notified officials that it would no longer serve the area.
“Surprised, because we had just gone through a rather lengthy negotiation with Procarent Net or Yellow,” Judge Executive Al Mattingly said.
The county and city now have 6 months to find a new ambulance service, but Mattingly assures that they’ve already started the process.
“The hunt started a week ago when we were notified, I mean December 31st we started thinking about it," he said.
Mattingly was adamant the transition would be seamless.
“If there’s one message I have to all the folks in Daviess County is don’t worry, at midnight on July one there will be an ambulance provider in Daviess County," Mattingly said.
Mattingly says the he sees the $20,000 grant still passing tonight, but holding the funds in a separate account until a new ambulance service is hired. He also doesn’t think the situation will hurt the grant process.
“City and county, this is extremely important to both local governments and we want to make sure we’re on the same page," Mattingly said.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.